Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 10:26 Hits: 4

According to statistics, 717 sexual assault cases have been reported in Nigeria from the beginning of January until May 2020.

However, I truly believe these figures are just the tip of the iceberg. We are talking about a country whose population figure is unknown.

The post Why The Anti-Sexual Assault Bill in Nigeria is Useless appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/07/21/why-the-anti-sexual-assault-bill-in-nigeria-is-useless/