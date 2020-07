Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

The memo says homeless shelters can use "factors such as height, the presence (but not the absence) of facial hair, the presence of an Adam’s apple" to find suspected trans women.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/trump-administration-memo-explains-spot-transgender-woman/