How we stay together: 'When I get pissed off and I’m sternly talking her, she just laughs'

Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020

A foundation of trust and mutual kindness has kept Janet Robertson and Jo Croft together, even as Jo faces ongoing battles with her mental health

Names: Janet Robertson and Jo Croft

Years together: 20

Occupations: Former theatre director and arts administrator

“In the worst moment, we still know how to have a waltz in the psych ward,” says Janet Robertson, sharing a laugh with partner Jo Croft. They’ve been together for more than 20 years, through the best of times and the worst of times, and their commitment to each other remains unshakeable.

