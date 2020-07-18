‘Mum’s day off, is it?’: what adopting as a same-sex couple taught us

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 18 July 2020 05:00 Hits: 4

When my husband and I adopted our son, we were like all new parents, dazed and underslept. But then we began to notice some big differences...

In 2018, my husband and I became one of the first married same-sex couples to adopt in Germany. We had moved from London back to Berlin three years earlier, hoping to achieve a work-life balance that would give me more time to write and allow us to start the family we had talked about for 12 years.

While Berlin’s affordability and the generous welfare system of my husband’s home country make having a family easier, adoption is much more difficult. There are fewer children, more prospective parents and tighter rules, including being married – which had been impossible for gay couples until 2017.

He’ll soon compare himself to other children and we’ll have to work out how to be sensitive to things like Mother’s Day

Related: ‘I was wailing over the fence’: what single parents learned from lockdown

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/jul/18/mums-day-off-is-it-what-adopting-as-a-same-sex-couple-taught-us