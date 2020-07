Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 17:10 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

The coronavirus has devastated LGBTQ and other minority news outlets, but the city wants to take another bite out of the bottom line.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/dc-proposes-tax-advertising-lgbtq-black-media-pay-citys-covid-shortfall/