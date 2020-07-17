Duda's victory in Poland helps draw a 'pink line' through Europe | Mark Gevisser

Articles

Like Putin and Orbán, the newly elected Polish president has successfully exploited the culture war about LGBT+ ‘ideology’

Last Sunday, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, was re-elected by a narrow margin with the help of an assault on what he styled “LGBT ideology”: he campaigned on a “family charter” to protect Poles from this new threat, worse than communism.

Two of Poland’s near neighbours have recently activated anti-LGBT politics in similar ways. In May, Viktor Orbán’s Hungarian government passed a law that makes it impossible for trans people to change their gender on legal documents. And last month, Russians voted by a landslide to approve Vladimir Putin’s Russian constitution: among its many amendments is one that marriage can onlybe between a man and a woman.

