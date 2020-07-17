Trans people twice as likely to be victims of crime in England and Wales

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 12:58 Hits: 1

ONS figures show 28% of trans people experienced crime compared with 14% of cis people

Transgender people in England and Wales are twice as likely to be victims of crime as cisgender people, official figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows more than one in four trans people (28%) experienced crime in the year ending March 2020, compared with 14% of people whose gender identity is the same as the sex they were registered at birth.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/jul/17/trans-people-twice-as-likely-to-be-victims-of-in-england-and-wales