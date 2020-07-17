Articles

Published on Friday, 17 July 2020

A narrow win for the populist incumbent Andrzej Duda in Poland’s presidential election cleared the path for the right-wing Law and Justice party to pursue anti-LGBT policies and further assault the courts and free press. The Guardian’s Christian Davies reports from Warsaw

The re-election of Andrzej Duda as Poland’s president this week was by the narrowest of margins and has sent liberals in the country into a tailspin. Duda’s campaign pivoted away from pro-welfare messaging to one dominated by “family values” and hostility to the country’s LGBT communities.

Christian Davies was covering the election for the Guardian and tells Rachel Humphreys that the result now clears the way for Poland’s ruling populists in the Law and Justice party to continue their politicisation of independent institutions such as the judiciary and the media.



