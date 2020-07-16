The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dutch town ends ties with Polish twin declared 'gay-free zone'

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Nieuwegein council votes to end links to Puławy, which has vowed to discourage tolerance

A Dutch town has severed its longstanding ties with its twin in Poland after the Polish municipality established itself as an official “gay-free zone”.

The town council of Nieuwegein, south of Utrecht, voted almost unanimously to end its friendship with Puławy in eastern Poland.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/16/dutch-city-ends-ties-with-polish-twin-declared-gay-free-zone-nieuwegein-pulawy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version