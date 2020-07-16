Dutch town ends ties with Polish twin declared 'gay-free zone'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Nieuwegein council votes to end links to Puławy, which has vowed to discourage tolerance

A Dutch town has severed its longstanding ties with its twin in Poland after the Polish municipality established itself as an official “gay-free zone”.

The town council of Nieuwegein, south of Utrecht, voted almost unanimously to end its friendship with Puławy in eastern Poland.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/16/dutch-city-ends-ties-with-polish-twin-declared-gay-free-zone-nieuwegein-pulawy