The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Race commission head Tony Sewell apologises for anti-gay comments

Category: Sex Hits: 11

Exclusive: Concerns over role on panel of charity boss who rejects institutional racism

The newly appointed chair of the government’s commission on race and ethnic disparities has been forced to apologise after the Guardian unearthed controversial comments he wrote referencing “tortured queens playing hide and seek”.

The apology from Tony Sewell came after Downing Street announced the former education charity boss would lead the commission set up in the wake of the Black Lives Matters protests.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/16/concern-choice-charity-boss-tony-sewell-head-uk-race-commission

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version