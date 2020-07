Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 15:29 Hits: 4

Screenshot/Facebook/Andrea Lynn

His long ranting and shouting was caught on video, but he apparently wasn't "disturbing the peace."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/unhinged-man-shouts-racist-anti-gay-slurs-restaurant-police-refuse-intervene/