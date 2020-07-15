The power of touch: having sex with another woman shook my brain and restarted my heart

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 10:30 Hits: 4

I had known her for a month or so, and ending up in bed seemed inevitable. The experience elevated touch to a whole new level



Welcome to the Guardian’s Power of Touch series

Everyone’s “first time” is different: a drunken, messy affair; a gentle experience with a committed partner; a huge disappointment; a satisfying endeavour – or a combination.

But some people, myself included, have had more than a single loss of virginity. (The description of “losing” your virginity is quite odd, isn’t it? As if it has been left on a train seat. Though, doubtless, that will have been the case for someone out there.)

