The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The power of touch: having sex with another woman shook my brain and restarted my heart

Category: Sex Hits: 4

I had known her for a month or so, and ending up in bed seemed inevitable. The experience elevated touch to a whole new level

Welcome to the Guardian’s Power of Touch series

Everyone’s “first time” is different: a drunken, messy affair; a gentle experience with a committed partner; a huge disappointment; a satisfying endeavour – or a combination.

But some people, myself included, have had more than a single loss of virginity. (The description of “losing” your virginity is quite odd, isn’t it? As if it has been left on a train seat. Though, doubtless, that will have been the case for someone out there.)

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/jul/15/touching-another-woman-and-her-touching-me-shook-my-brain-and-restarted-my-heart

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version