Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 20:15 Hits: 5

How does it feel to be raised in the worst country in the world on gender equality?

Now, Yemen is entering its 5th year of war. The economy has collapsed. There’s a shift in gender roles, as women are seeking work to help support their families. One could ask if women's empowerment is on the rise in Yemen.

Famine, the death toll, COVID -19, and other issues are taking the light away from the severe gender inequality in the country.

The post What Does It Mean To Be a Yemeni Woman? appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/07/15/what-does-it-mean-to-be-a-yemeni-woman/