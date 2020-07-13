'It feels like it's game over': Polish liberals despair after Duda's win

Articles

Moderates fear country will become even more authoritarian after their candidate lost the election

Anaemic grey clouds hung over much of Warsaw as the city’s liberals and progressives came to terms with the fact that it will almost certainly be another three years, during parliamentary elections in 2023, before they get a chance to challenge the ruling party’s hold on power after its preferred candidate, Andrzej Duda, won re-election as president on Monday.

“This was not a normal, fair election held in a liberal democracy,” said Agnieszka Graff, a public intellectual and professor of cultural studies at the University of Warsaw. “This was an election in which we would either allow or prevent the final stage of dismantling democracy of Poland, and right now it really feels like it’s game over.”

The problem is that the conflict in our society is not going to end just because the elections are over”

Prof Marcin Matczak

