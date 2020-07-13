The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Valentina Sampaio becomes first openly trans model in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

Sampaio, of Brazil, describes moment’s significance: ‘Being trans usually means facing closed doors to people’s hearts’

The model Valentina Sampaio has made history by becoming the first openly transgender model to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has been selected as a model for the issue that will be released on 21 July.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/13/valentina-sampaio-sports-illustrated-swimsuit-transgender

