Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 19:30 Hits: 3

Kailey Schwerman/Netflix

Kai Shappley's "Christian mom" said she struggled to accept her trans daughter. Now her daughter is playing a trans character on Netflix.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/transgender-child-actor-appears-baby-sitters-club-netflix/