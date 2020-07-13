The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Calls for 'X' gender option in UK passports to be raised in Commons

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Lib Dem MP who is bringing private member’s bill says move would make a big difference

Fresh attempts to force the government to introduce an “X” gender option on passports for non-binary people will be made in parliament this week.

Stonewall, the LGBTQ+ charity, is backing a new private member’s bill demanding ministers recognise gender-neutral passports, which have already been rolled out in Australia, Canada and Germany.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jul/13/calls-for-x-gender-option-in-uk-passports-to-be-raised-in-commons

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version