Calls for 'X' gender option in UK passports to be raised in Commons

Published on Monday, 13 July 2020

Lib Dem MP who is bringing private member’s bill says move would make a big difference

Fresh attempts to force the government to introduce an “X” gender option on passports for non-binary people will be made in parliament this week.

Stonewall, the LGBTQ+ charity, is backing a new private member’s bill demanding ministers recognise gender-neutral passports, which have already been rolled out in Australia, Canada and Germany.

