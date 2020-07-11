UK's only trans philosophy professor to JK Rowling: Harry Potter helped me become a woman

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020

Sophie-Grace Chappell says it’s only those on the right who are benefiting from the row over trans women

In the autumn of 1969, a five-year-old boy called Timothy Chappell, in his first term at school, had an idea. Could he, he asked his mum, go to class as a girl?

“My mother looked at me,” says Timothy – now Sophie-Grace – “and there was both terror and fury in her eyes. And she said to me: why?”

Trans women are like adoptive parents, who want to be accepted as being the same as biological parents

