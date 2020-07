Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

The couple shared a brief kiss. Then one of the attackers told them, "Aren't you guys ashamed to kiss here?"

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/mob-beat-gay-couple-kissing-bar-police-told-shouldnt-kiss-public/