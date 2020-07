Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 17:12 Hits: 3

A female Army National Guard soldier made US military history Thursday by becoming the first woman to join the elite Green Berets. The unidentified warrior broke through one of the military’s last remaining gender barriers by being among the 400 graduates to endure the grueling, 53-week training program, according to Military.com. “From here, you will...

Read more https://nypost.com/2020/07/09/first-woman-joins-the-armys-elite-green-berets/