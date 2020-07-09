The way trans people's rights are discussed is causing them fear and pain | Eleanor Morgan

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

Something has to change. The majority of trans people don’t want a fight, they want safety and respect

For as long as the human species has existed, so have trans people. They make up only a small fraction of the population – and yet the discourse around themhas become increasingly hostile, vastly overshadowing the small number of individuals at its centre. Why, in the past few years, have the rights of this extremely marginalised group become something everyone feels they need to have an opinion about?

Under the Equality Act, trans people have been using bathrooms, changing rooms and public services that fit their gender for many years. But calm discussion about trans rights is now rare. The government’s recent announcement that it is scrapping a reform of the Gender Recognition Act, which would have allowed trans people to self-identify, has ignited this discourse once again. Those against the reform – including feminists who identify as “gender critical” or “gender abolitionist” – argue that male sex offenders could “opt in” as female in order to enter women-only spaces. This risk, although not impossible, isslim; when researchers at the UCLA School of Law studied the relationship between equality laws and reported crimes in public toilets and other gender-partitioned facilities, they found no evidence of increased safety risks when transgender people used spaces that corresponded with their gender identity.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/09/transgender-people-equal-rights-self-identification-gender-recognition-act