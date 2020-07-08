'We are the most homophobic country in the EU': Poland’s election and the LGBT fightback – video

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

Andrzej Duda, running for re-election as president of Poland, has included strong verbal attacks on the country's LGBT community in his campaign. Recently, he has referred disparagingly to 'LGBT ideology' in an attempt to appeal to his conservative base, calling it more destructive than communism, while some towns have proclaimed themselves 'LGBT-free zones'. In the last week of the election campaign, can the LGBT community stop Duda from winning another five years in power?

