The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How Young People Tackle the Climate Crisis Threatening their Pacific Island

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Kiribati is one of the least developed countries in the Pacific with few natural resources, limited governance, institutional capacity, and infrastructure. Humanitarian crises are prevalent here, and the occurrence of extreme weather events is likely to increase due to the climate crisis as the sea levels rise and regularly flood coastal homes.

Preparedness is key for the local communities. IPPF’s Member Association, the Kiribati Family Health Association (KFHA) has created a Humanitarian Youth Club. They meet regularly to plan rapid responses for their communities during a disaster.

The post How Young People Tackle the Climate Crisis Threatening their Pacific Island appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/07/02/how-young-people-tackle-the-climate-crisis-threatening-their-pacific-island/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version