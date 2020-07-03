The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 is Leaving More Girls at Risk of Female Genital Mutilation and Child Marriage

The global COVID-19 pandemic is taking a particularly heavy toll on girls and young women across Africa.

Unfortunately, in Kenya the COVID-19 crisis has also been accompanied by many natural calamities including a locust invasion, drought and flooding in many parts of the country, meaning that food is scarce.

Nomadic communities like the Samburu have been hit particularly hard. They rely on markets to sell their animals for money to satisfy their basic needs. When markets are closed, as they are currently, they cannot sell. The food crisis is likely to lead to even more girls being married in exchange for food for their families and a semblance of security.

