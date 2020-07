Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 13:08 Hits: 6

Gage Skidmore/via Wikipedia

She said that the transgender man's life was "a female story" and used the wrong pronouns for him before she apologized and said she wouldn't take the role.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/halle-berry-apologizes-drops-project-shed-play-transgender-man/