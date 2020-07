Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 16:58 Hits: 4

Broward Sheriff's Office/family/family

Bree Black and Shakie Peters were killed and Dawn Manson has gone missing in July, just after four Black trans women were killed in June.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/three-black-trans-women-killed-disappeared-weekend-violence-skyrockets-nationwide/