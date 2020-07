Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 19:01 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

I asked the owner about the picture, “Is that a Jew?” He responded, “Yes, it is.” An employee with a broad smile said, “Yes, money, money,” rubbing together the thumb and index finger of her right hand.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/washington-redskins-owner-jewish-know-racist-symbols-hurt/