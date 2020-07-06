Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 11:12 Hits: 3

‘It is widely recognised that specialist women’s voluntary community organisations are best placed to ensure the safety of women and children….Yet the coronavirus outbreak poses a real threat to the sustainability and survival of these very organisations and a precarious future for the UK’s women’s sector as a whole.’ This is from a June 2020 …

Continue reading "Women’s Resource Centre report: The crisis of Covid-19 and UK women’s charities"

The post Women’s Resource Centre report: The crisis of Covid-19 and UK women’s charities appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-resource-centre-report-the-crisis-of-covid-19-and-uk-womens-charities/