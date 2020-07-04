The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Poland's president plans to forbid adoption by same-sex couples

Andrzej Duda, who is running for re-election, will propose a constitutional amendment later this month

Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, who is running for re-election in the conservative, Catholic EU member, said on Saturday that he wanted the constitution to explicitly forbid the adoption of children by same-sex couples.

He said he planned to propose a constitutional amendment on Monday.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/04/poland-president-plans-to-forbid-adoption-by-same-sex-couples

