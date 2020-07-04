How we stay together: 'There’s that love and tenderness and affection no matter what'

Articles

Gregory Storer and Michael Barnett may walk at very different paces, but when it comes to the deeper things in life, they’re on the same speed

Names: Gregory Storer and Michael Barnett

Years together: 11

Occupations: Manager and IT specialist

“I always saw our relationship in some ways like The Odd Couple,” says Michael Barnett of his marriage to Gregory Storer. “[The way] we do things is very different,” he says with a smile, “but we get on really well despite that.”

I encourage the differences so that we can live a full and whole life together

