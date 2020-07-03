Some small businesses can't get past their own prejudice. Let them fold | Gene Marks

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 11:00 Hits: 5

A recent supreme court ruling forbids discrimination based on an employee’s sexual orientation. This is good news all round



A guy in Georgia was fired from his job because he started playing in a gay softball league. Another guy in New York State was fired for mentioning he was gay. A trans woman who worked for a funeral home in Michigan was fired when she presented herself as a woman. These are true stories and, yes, this still goes on in 2020.

Even before the pandemic, small business owners like myself worried every day about collecting money, responding to customer issues, keeping up with the competition, motivating our workers, and balancing the stresses of our work and our family lives. And yet, some of these same business owners actually have the time to spend to come up with ways to fire an employee because of his or her sexual orientation or identity? Wow. To me, that’s amazing.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/jul/03/supreme-court-ruling-lgbtq-small-business