Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

Twitter

Texas currently leads the nation in transgender murders. The state has had 15 anti-trans murders in the last five years and nearly half of them have happened in Dallas.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/black-trans-woman-merci-mack-found-shot-death-dallas-parking-lot/