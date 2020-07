Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

YouTube

Mark Cargile is running for Congress, promoting COVID conspiracy theories, using the n-word on Facebook, and saying LGBTQ people want to destroy society.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/07/republican-candidate-posted-racist-anti-lgbtq-messages-facebook-state-gop-endorsed/