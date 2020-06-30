The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Liberal Eden-Monaro candidate under fire for climate and same-sex marriage comments

Fiona Kotvojs is ‘more conservative’ than Tony Abbott on climate change, one campaigner has warned

Climate and LGBT equality campaigners have rounded on the Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro, Fiona Kotvojs, in the lead-up to Saturday’s byelection, with one warning she is “more conservative” on climate change than Tony Abbott.

Matthew Nott, the founder and president of Clean Energy for Eternity, made the comparison in reference to comments Kotvojs made at a meeting with the local climate group ahead of the 2019 election that Australia’s contribution to global emissions is “minute”.

