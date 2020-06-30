Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 13:25 Hits: 4

The Prime Minister today has promised a new deal ‘to tackle this country’s great unresolved challenges’. How can we be sure it will really tackle the unresolved challenge of inequality, asks our chief executive, Ali Harris? With this announcement, the Government has a golden opportunity to harness the billions of pounds of infrastructure investment to …

Continue reading "Time for a new deal for equality"

The post Time for a new deal for equality appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/time-for-a-new-deal-for-equality/