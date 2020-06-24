Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

My identities as being a Black Muslim woman who is also African come in one. I experience discrimination in many unique ways: my skin colour, my gender, my religion and being African. Often, the notion of have these identities tend to equate to me being a ‘thug’ (black), a ‘terrorist’ (Muslim), ‘poor’ (African) and oppressed (woman). But I’m here to say that this is not the case and I would not have it any other way. This is why I always emphasise on the importance of intersectional activism.

The post My Intersectional Activism as a Black African Muslim Woman appeared first on Girls' Globe.

