Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

Provided

Many transgender and intersex people are living in limbo since their rights have been stripped away. Some are contemplating suicide, while others are considering leaving the country.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/hungarys-transgender-community-threat-wont-eu-speak/