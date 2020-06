Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 17:00 Hits: 5

Facebook

A psychiatrist said that it was risky to put 27-year-old trans inmate Layleen Xtravaganza Cubilette-Polanco into a cell on her own. Guards did it anyway.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/17-new-york-guards-disciplined-letting-trans-prisoner-choke-death-vomit/