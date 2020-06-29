The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Razed and Confuzed Go Digital review – queer cabaret's night out at home

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Drag artists play to an invisible audience in a series of recorded works that have a sense of protest at heart

The queer cabaret night Razed and Confuzed is normally a physical event, but as drag king Beau Jangles tells us: “Miss Rona had other plans.” There’s no doubt something awkward about attempting to warm up an invisible crowd, but Beau is a compelling host. “All the toilets are gender neutral,” he says, pointing out the positives of a night out at home, “and the drinks are much cheaper.”

Beau is the only artist performing live, so the show doesn’t have the same collective, pulsating feel of events like Queer House Party, where the digital platform is used to create a vivid sense of community. Instead, four performers have received funding to each create a new piece of recorded work during lockdown.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2020/jun/29/razed-and-confuzed-go-digital-review-queer-cabarets-night-out-at-home

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version