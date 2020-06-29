The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Poland should get less from Covid-19 fund due to rights record, claim EU member states

Danish PM among those who say rule of law and LGBT rights issues mean a tougher line should be taken with Poland

The EU’s pandemic recovery fund risks being derailed after an outcry within the bloc that Poland is set to be one of the biggest recipients despite its government’s attacks on the judiciary and LGBT community.

The Polish economy has been one of the least affected by the coronavirus crisis and Warsaw has faced heavy criticism over its approach to the rule of law but estimates suggest Poland will still only be behind Spain as the major winner from the rescue fund.

