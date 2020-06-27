The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Over 30 protesters arrested in Moscow for supporting LGBT activist – rights group

One-person protests sparked by charges against woman for ‘spreading pornography’

Russian police on Saturday detained more than 30 people, most of them women, who were staging separate one-person protests in central Moscow against charges of spreading pornography levelled against a prominent LGBT activist, a monitoring group said.

One activist was also detained in St Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, which monitors law enforcement issues in Russia.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/27/over-30-protesters-arrested-in-moscow-for-supporting-lgbt-activist-rights-group

