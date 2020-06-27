The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

LGBT+ marches from London to New York call for end to racism

Category: Sex Hits: 8

Minorities claim that they are seen ‘as second-class citizens’ within their own communities

As thousands of people marched in support of Pride and racial justice globally this weekend, many demonstrators called for an end to often-overlooked racism within the LGBT+ community.

Pride events to celebrate LGBT+ rights are held globally throughout June – although most were cancelled or moved online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic – but the emergence of protests over racial injustice spurred a series of live events.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/27/lgbt-marches-from-london-to-new-york-call-for-end-to-racism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version