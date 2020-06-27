LGBT+ marches from London to New York call for end to racism

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020

Minorities claim that they are seen ‘as second-class citizens’ within their own communities



As thousands of people marched in support of Pride and racial justice globally this weekend, many demonstrators called for an end to often-overlooked racism within the LGBT+ community.

Pride events to celebrate LGBT+ rights are held globally throughout June – although most were cancelled or moved online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic – but the emergence of protests over racial injustice spurred a series of live events.

