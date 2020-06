Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 14:54 Hits: 6

Screenshot

While the GOP is touting Trump as the most LGBTQ-friendly president in history, this advisor promised he'll help end LGBTQ rights.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/oppose-lgbtq-rights-trump-campaign-advisor-says-vote/