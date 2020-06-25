Booker foundation vice-president removed after 'homophobia' row

Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

Move comes after Emma Nicholson’s views on same-sex marriage were called attention to by writers, publishers and agents

Emma Nicholson has been removed from her honorary position as vice-president of the Booker Foundation after a groundswell of opposition from the literary world objecting to her allegedly homophobic views.

Lady Nicholson of Winterbourne is the widow of Sir Michael Caine, who helped establish the prestigious British literary prize. Her position as honorary vice-president of the Booker Foundation was challenged by writers led by Damian Barr, who objected to what the novelist and memoirist described as Nicholson’s “very public and very powerful homophobia”, and called for her removal from the post.

