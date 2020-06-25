The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rosetta Stone to be added to British Museum LGBTQ+ tours

Male Egyptologist who helped decipher hieroglyphs had to flee UK after having gay sex

One of the most famous objects in the world, the Rosetta Stone, is to have its little-known gay history explored on public tours for the first time by the British Museum.

The stone is known for its crucial role in giving the scholars Jean-François Champollion and Thomas Young the key to decipher ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. It has been in the museum collection since 1802 and is regularly named as the number one object people want to see.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/jun/25/rosetta-stone-to-be-added-to-british-museum-lgbtq-tours

