The Guardian view on Poland's election: pride versus prejudice | Editorial

Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

A disgracefully homophobic campaign may have backfired on President Andrzej Duda

Last week, in Poland’s presidential palace, the incumbent head of state, Andrzej Duda, was presented with a set of grim photographic portraits. The images were of Polish LGBT teenagers who had recently taken their own lives. The activist who presented President Duda with the images said after the meeting: “I told him I hope he will see these kids in his nightmares.”

The tone of bitter exasperation was understandable. In the lead-up to Poland’s delayed presidential election this Sunday, the disgraceful drumbeat of homophobia in Mr Duda’s bid for re-election has been unrelenting and shameful. During a televised debate on LGBT issues, an MP from the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) and member of the president’s campaign team told viewers: “Let’s stop listening to these idiocies about human rights. These people are not equal with normal people.” The president himself has pledged to “defend children from LGBT ideology”, an alleged worldview that he compared to communism in its power to destroy Polish values.

