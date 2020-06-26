Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 07:00 Hits: 9

Before 51st anniversary of Stonewall riots, survey reveals rise in incidents of violence

LGBTQ+ people in the UK and across Europe still face high levels of discrimination in all aspects of everyday life, according to a survey conducted last month by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA). The survey – the largest of its kind ever conducted – focused on the social experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people in 30 European countries, and found that little progress has been made over the past seven years. Before the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, at the end of a Pride month marked by the cancellation of public events in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, we take a look at what the results reveal about the issues facing LGBTQ+ people in the UK.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/ng-interactive/2020/jun/26/nine-points-up-on-europe-data-shows-uk-increase-in-lgbtq-harassment