Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 14:05 Hits: 8

Twitter Screenshot

"All I did was stop and take a picture... and the next thing I'm getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/06/protestors-brutally-beat-gay-democratic-lawmaker-wisconsin-says-hes-still-side/