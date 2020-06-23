Articles

Domestic Violence is as Pandemic as Coronavirus

by aleXsandro Palombo

“Fighting for Life” frontline bruises and confinement bruises, from Lisa Edelstein and Eva Longoria, Olivia Wilde and Teri Hatcher to Jennifer Morrison and Marcia Cross, the artist aleXsandro Palombo stages the actresses of the famous TV series “Doctor House” and “Desperate Housewives” in a new series of works. A powerful awareness campaign against domestic violence to focus on the many Women around the world constrained to stay home with violent men during the Coronavirus confinement.

Palombo’s work suggests a profound reflection by connecting the two battles that many women are currently facing. On one hand, nurses and doctors involved on the front line fighting against the global Coronavirus pandemic and on the other hand women facing the Corona virus confined at home and struggling with their violent partner… Both are fighting for life.

The ongoing restrictions and forced coexistence can mean a worsening of daily mistreatment and this condition leads women to live in constant danger.

“The lockdown imposed by the Covid-19 emergency is causing strong social and economic instability due to the loss of income and the lack of social relationships, though for all women who already live in the shadow of domestic violence this self-isolation can become lethal. At this time, when we are all home confined, we must be vigilant because the Corona virus is not the only danger, and if we hear screams or struggle noises that come from the apartment of one of our neighbors, we must not be silent. It is our responsibility to be vigilant, and we must report to the police immediately to help all the women who are forced to stay at home with their torturers and are very afraid to report. Silence makes us all guilty.” said aleXsandro Palombo.

Among his latest works that dealt with the theme of violence against women: “Just Because I am a Woman” the street art series that appeared on many walls of the city of Milan, Italy with the leaders of world politics as protagonists: Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Brigitte Macron, Aung San Suu Kyi and Sonia Gandhi.

aleXsandro Palombo, 46, Milan, is a contemporary Pop artist and activist, famous for his reflective and irreverent works that focus on Pop culture, society, diversity, ethics and human rights.

Story pictures available @ https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ZQW5_BvXj/

The contemporary artist and activist aleXsandro Palombo has always used his reflective Neo Pop Art as a tool to raise awareness and reflection about important social and cultural issues.

The most recent exhibitions include: “Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo” at the Musée Yves Saint Laurent in Paris on the occasion of the exhibition “The Mondrian revolution” and the exhibition “Life Is Not A Fairy Tale” solo show in the gallery of the Baltyk skyscraper in Poznan (Poland), the “Violated Bodies” exhibition at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, New York, at the Art Gallery “Anya and Andrew Shiva Gallery & President’s Gallery”, “Break the Silence” by aleXsandro Palombo the exhibition against domestic violence at SUNY – The State University of New York and Collective at Museum of Civilization in Quebec.

Among his most famous works: “Just Because I am A Woman” include former US First Lady Michelle Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ex-US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Sonia Gandhi, the head of India’s main opposition party, as well as French first lady Brigitte Macron, “Break The Silence” include Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Madonna, Angelina Jolie and other celebrity, “Disabled Disney Princesses”, “Disney Princesses, Breast Cancer Survivors”, “The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz”, “The Simpsons turn Black, I Can’t Breath”; the personalities who get the Simpson treatment: Kate Middleton, the marriage of George and Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Adele, Caitlyn Jenner and many others.

In occasion of International Women’s Day he launched the social Campaign #BriefMessage inviting all women to rebel against violence writing a message on their panties and then share it on the web.

All the best

Vanessa Esteban

Media Relations

www.alexsandropalombo.com

