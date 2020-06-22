This year, we need Pride's spirit of solidarity and inclusion more than ever | Elton John, David Furnish, Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Ian McKellen, Skin, Edward Enninful, Frank Ocean and Helena Dalli

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 22 June 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has intensified the discrimination and prejudice against LGBTQ+ people. It’s time to act

June and the summer months have become synonymous with a rich global calendar of Pride marches and events, during which we address prejudice and issues that are topical to the LGBTQ+ community. These public gatherings challenge discrimination and inequality everywhere and bring communities together to embrace and reflect.

This year, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed all that. Pride events are either happening online or not at all, but we need their spirit of solidarity, inclusion and acceptance all the same. This is exactly the time to up the ante. The pandemic has intensified previous systemic vulnerabilities, with dire, possibly long-term social and economic consequences for minorities. And beyond the pandemic, during this moment when the world is demanding change, we must fight for a future where people of all racial and ethnic origins, sexual orientations and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from discrimination, injustice and mistreatment of all forms.

